UN says at least eight mass graves have been reported found in Libya Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(CNN)At least eight mass graves been reportedly been discovered in (CNN)At least eight mass graves been reportedly been discovered in Libya , according to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. In a tweet, the UNSMIL expressed "horror" over "reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna ." Last week, Libya's UN -recognized Government of National Accord ( GNA ) announced control over Tarhuna, a key city... 👓 View full article

