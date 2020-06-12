Sony unveils PlayStation 5 and 26 new games: Details here

Global  

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 and 26 new games: Details hereSony has finally showed us what the new PlayStation 5 will look like. Years of waiting for die hard PlayStation fans has culminated into one reveal event that not only showed the gaming console but also 26 new games that will be coming to the PS5 in the near future. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition The company unveiled two new variants of the...
