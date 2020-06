Houston bar heavily damaged in early morning explosion Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — An early morning explosion heavily damaged a bar near downtown Houston on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. The explosion was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at Bar 5015 in the Houston Museum District. Houston TV station KHOU reported that the bar had closed at 11 p.m. the night […]