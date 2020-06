sandi RT @CBCKatie: Canadians can still travel to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic — just not by car https://t.co/c6iVOOCzHY 41 seconds ago Joel Robinson RT @CBCNews: Many Canadians are unaware that, even though they're currently barred from driving to the U.S. for leisure travel during COVID… 1 minute ago Jim Lagogianes Canadians can still travel to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic — just not by car | CBC News https://t.co/dfLhmuaX86 6 minutes ago Gurlgonenorth411🇨🇦 Canadians can still travel to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic — just not by car https://t.co/c1tp9l6nPG 9 minutes ago Alexander Panetta RT @aartipole: Canadians can still travel to the U.S. during the #COVID19 pandemic — just not by car... but you can fly: https://t.co/Ba4BA… 9 minutes ago MedsHousing Canadians can still travel ✈️to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic — just not by car https://t.co/u24vVLdHmn… https://t.co/P4yT2YLXx0 11 minutes ago JUSTINA TURULL RT @DucVegso: Canadians can still travel to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic — just not by car https://t.co/3EIfzUN4Wo https://t.co/tQ… 12 minutes ago Mer Please share your thoughts on this. Personally, I’m shocked that this is happening for non-essential travel. Loopho… https://t.co/j6SthYMXyr 14 minutes ago