Mimi Fox Brinkman RT @CBSEveningNews: In Minneapolis, new details are emerging about a history of friction between George Floyd and former officer Derek Chau… 11 seconds ago katherine g sammler ::: aquatic society RT @NPR: Protests have erupted in New Zealand over the killing of George Floyd as the indigenous Maori people push back against police use… 57 seconds ago Journal Star George Floyd live updates: Seattle's 'CHAZ' still stands; Breonna's Law blocks no-knock warrants; Confederate symbo… https://t.co/wALR2XeiP5 2 minutes ago CantonRep.com A Seattle neighborhood remains a protest haven with murals, merchants, public speakers - and no police in sight. Th… https://t.co/pwwLLdjqqc 2 minutes ago Taylor. RT @ABC: Jamie Foxx: "If that man can be handcuffed, if that man sit on that man's neck for that long and feel comfortable about it, that m… 3 minutes ago Steven RT @CBSNews: “The wheels of justice must turn swiftly," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says about George Floyd's case https://t.c… 5 minutes ago Rj Viator Wtf! I just had a 10"x12" flag tattooed across my chest, does this mean I gotta wear a shirt now? Bitches! https://t.co/DZljbi0o0R 5 minutes ago humberto maia Live Protests Today Updates: George Floyd, Police and BLM – The New York Times, Read more... https://t.co/2jpXwWpwaG 42 visitas 7 minutes ago