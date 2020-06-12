Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Reuters Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous session's sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Wall Street Plunges, Biggest Loss Since March

Wall Street Plunges, Biggest Loss Since March 00:37

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. All three major U.S. stock indexes were down about 5%, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were...

Related videos from verified sources

Stocks rebound after previous tumble [Video]

Stocks rebound after previous tumble

Wall Street rallied sharply at Friday's opening to recover a sizable chunk of the losses seen the day before when stocks suffered their biggest drop in three months. Conway G. Gittens has the early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Wall Street Rebounds, Dow Jumps 600 Points [Video]

Wall Street Rebounds, Dow Jumps 600 Points

Wall Street Rebounds, Dow Jumps 600 Points

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
Dow plunges 1861 points [Video]

Dow plunges 1861 points

Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fred Katayama reports on the market..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

 Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on...
Reuters

Wall Street plunges to close with biggest one-day loss since March 16

 Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal...
Reuters

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout Updated less than a minute ago Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, recouping some of their losses a day after the market had...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

FinancialReview

Financial Review The Australian sharemarket is trading weaker as blue chips like CSL and Woolworths move lower. Healius spikes after… https://t.co/mrgZbLPS1L 1 day ago

FaridFantasy

Farid Firdaus RT @Reuters: Wall Street rallied sharply at Friday's opening to recover a sizable chunk of the losses seen the day before when stocks suffe… 3 days ago

Varun9Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March https://t.co/TR2NtQBO7Z https://t.co/lSztvVll1R 3 days ago

peppertalesllp

Peppertales Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March https://t.co/gG6ALzQn9F 4 days ago

GoldNewspaper

Gold Newspaper Wall Street Rebounds after Witnessing Its Biggest Pullback Since March https://t.co/uFRmnYT9kM 4 days ago

India_NewsLive

India News Live Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March https://t.co/m7Z2V3AnYt 4 days ago

Ashishv60609713

Ashish verma RT @Reuters: The U.S. stock market bounced-back on Friday, one-day after the worst day for stocks in nearly three months. Investors regaine… 4 days ago

snakafj

s_naka RT @Reuters: Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March https://t.co/dTght2zXZ1 https://t.co/6alFWF7Ag9 4 days ago