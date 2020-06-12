Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous session's sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. All three major U.S. stock indexes were down about 5%, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were...