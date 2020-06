Nepal border police fire at Indians, killing 1, injuring 2 Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW DELHI (AP) — Nepal border police opened fire on Friday at Indian villagers who were attempting to cross the border into Nepal despite a coronavirus lockdown there, killing one and injuring two others, Indian police said. Police officer Rajesh Chandra said the Nepalese police first fired warning shots and later shot at the villagers […] 👓 View full article