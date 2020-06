Oprah Winfrey, Ava DeVernay, David Oyelowo Discuss George Floyd, Protests



In a preview for the OWN special "Where Do We Go From Here?", Oprah Winfrey chats with Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo about the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:27 Published 2 days ago

Protests Have People Looking For Other Meaningful Ways To Call For Change



Elizabeth Meaders of Mariners Harbor Staten Island is dedicated to teaching, healing and sensitivity. She created museum of the African American experience inside her home. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago