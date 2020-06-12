Oscars to set 10 best picture noms, inclusion standards



Related videos from verified sources What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released



With massive uncertainty surrounding the film industry due to COVID-19, the Academy Awards are in jeopardy of not happening. For this list, we’re looking at the existing crop of films that have been.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:51 Published 3 weeks ago This Day in History: First Academy Awards Ceremony (Saturday, May 16)



This Day in History: First Academy Awards Ceremony May 16, 1929 The first awards ceremony was thought up by MGM mogul, Louis B. Mayer. Styled more as a dinner party than how we know the Oscars today,.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:56 Published on May 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Oscars to Set Inclusion Standards for Eligibility, Change to Best Picture Category The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is implementing some major changes. The organization announced the “Academy Aperture 2025″ initiative on...

Just Jared 2 hours ago





Tweets about this