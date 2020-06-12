Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oscars to set 10 best picture noms, inclusion standards

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. The organization is also planning to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released [Video]

What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released

With massive uncertainty surrounding the film industry due to COVID-19, the Academy Awards are in jeopardy of not happening. For this list, we’re looking at the existing crop of films that have been..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:51Published
This Day in History: First Academy Awards Ceremony (Saturday, May 16) [Video]

This Day in History: First Academy Awards Ceremony (Saturday, May 16)

This Day in History: First Academy Awards Ceremony May 16, 1929 The first awards ceremony was thought up by MGM mogul, Louis B. Mayer. Styled more as a dinner party than how we know the Oscars today,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Oscars to Set Inclusion Standards for Eligibility, Change to Best Picture Category

 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is implementing some major changes. The organization announced the “Academy Aperture 2025″ initiative on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this