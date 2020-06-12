Global  

JK Rowling: Domestic Violence Charities Slam ‘Stomach Churning’ Sun Front Page

Friday, 12 June 2020
JK Rowling: Domestic Violence Charities Slam ‘Stomach Churning’ Sun Front PageThe Sun newspaper has been fiercely criticised for a “stomach churning” front page featuring an interview with JK Rowling’s first husband under the headline “I slapped JK and I’m not sorry”. The article, which HuffPost UK has chosen not to share, features a quote from Rowling’s first husband Jorge Arantes in which he admits to striking the Harry Potter author but denies “sustained abuse”. Several of the UK’s largest domestic abuse charities have condemned the front page, slamming it as “irresponsible” and “upsetting”. Jane Keeper, director of operations at Refuge, said: “The front page of The Sun this...
