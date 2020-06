Wildfire near Tucson, Arizona, threatens hundreds of homes Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of foothills homes on the outskirts of Tucson remained under an evacuation notice Friday as firefighters worked to keep a wildfire from moving downhill from canyons and ridges in mountains in a national forest. Most of the western United States is experiencing extreme dryness or drought, creating challenging conditions for […]