4 injured when ambulance crashes into Oklahoma toll booth

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
NEWCASTLE, Okla. (AP) — Four people were injured, at least three critically, when an ambulance crashed into a toll booth on an Oklahoma turnpike early Friday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said. The Jackson County Emergency Medical Services ambulance traveling from the Altus area to Oklahoma City with its lights and siren activated crashed […]
