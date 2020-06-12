|
Prince Charles to host Macron to mark De Gaulle WWII appeal
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles will host French President Emmanuel Macron for a special celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Gen. Charles de Gaulle’s defiant appeal to the French people to resist the Nazis during World War II. Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will receive Macron at his Clarence House home […]
