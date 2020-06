Flag Day 2020: Americans mark the holiday amid debates over patriotism Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Flag Day is June 14 and this year it comes at a politically charged moment on the heels of thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets to protest the United States racial inequalities.

Flag Day is June 14 and this year it comes at a politically charged moment on the heels of thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets to protest the United States racial inequalities. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Most Americans have no clue why we celebrate Memorial Day



Less than half of Americans know the true meaning behind Memorial Day, according to a new survey.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed just 43% were aware it's a holiday honoring those who died in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this