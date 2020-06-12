Global  

Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men. “I don’t mean to get heavy but we got to say something,” said Chappelle, who added that America is enduring “the wrath […]
News video: Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special 01:11

 Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special The new Netflix special debuted on the platform's YouTube channel Thursday. The title of Chappelle's set is '8:46,' a reference to the length of time a white police officer kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck, causing him to...

