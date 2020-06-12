Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special
Friday, 12 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men. “I don’t mean to get heavy but we got to say something,” said Chappelle, who added that America is enduring “the wrath […]
