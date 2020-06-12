Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Nine including two children test positive in Coimbatore
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Nine including two children test positive in Coimbatore
Friday, 12 June 2020 (
38 minutes ago
)
Infected include seven from Coimbatore city, one each from Keeranatham and Mettupalayam
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Burundi
Florida
Aung San Suu Kyi
Black Lives Matter
Évariste Ndayishimiye
Pierre Nkurunziza
Myanmar
Kabul
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Seattle Protests
Fawlty Towers
Azerbaijan
Bob Dylan Has A Lot
Gulabo Sitabo
Nicki Minaj
WORTH WATCHING
General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op
Burundi: Nkurunziza's deaths sparks COVID-19 fears, rumours
U.S. virus hotspots reopen as second wave looms
Starbucks Allows Baristas To Wear BLM Attire