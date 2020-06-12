ABC names Matt James as its first black ‘Bachelor’

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 hour ago ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' 01:08 ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' It is the first time in the 18-year history of the franchise that it has cast a black man to lead the show. Matt James, via 'GMA' James was initially cast as a contestant in the latest season of 'The Bachelorette.' Production was halted due to the...