Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ABC names Matt James as its first black ‘Bachelor’

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC has named Matt James, its first black “Bachelor” to lead the network’s long-running dating competition show. The casting was announced Friday on “Good Morning America.” James, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, was originally chosen to compete for Clare Crawley’s affection on “The Bachelorette,” but filming was scrapped in March due […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor'

ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' 01:08

 ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' It is the first time in the 18-year history of the franchise that it has cast a black man to lead the show. Matt James, via 'GMA' James was initially cast as a contestant in the latest season of 'The Bachelorette.' Production was halted due to the...

Related videos from verified sources

ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star [Video]

ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star

Reuters reports that “The Bachelor” will have its first Black headliner in its 25-season history. On Friday, the ABC show announced that North Carolina native, Matt James, will be their next..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
LeBron James and other stars announce new voting rights group [Video]

LeBron James and other stars announce new voting rights group

On Wednesday, James announced the creation of ‘More Than a Vote,’ a nonprofit organization aimed at encouraging Black voters.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group [Video]

LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group

LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group On Wednesday, James announced the creation of ‘More Than a Vote,’ a nonprofit organization aimed at encouraging Black voters. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

ABC Names Matt James as the First Black 'Bachelor' for 2021's Season 25!

 The Bachelor has its first Black lead! Matt James has been selected as the show’s first-ever Black Bachelor, ABC announced on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check...
Just Jared Also reported by •MashableUSATODAY.comE! OnlineESPNCBS NewsReutersNYTimes.comDaily Caller

Tweets about this