ABC names Matt James as its first black ‘Bachelor’
Friday, 12 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — ABC has named Matt James, its first black “Bachelor” to lead the network’s long-running dating competition show. The casting was announced Friday on “Good Morning America.” James, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, was originally chosen to compete for Clare Crawley’s affection on “The Bachelorette,” but filming was scrapped in March due […]
ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' It is the first time in the 18-year history of the franchise that it has cast a black man to lead the show. Matt James, via 'GMA' James was initially cast as a contestant in the latest season of 'The Bachelorette.' Production was halted due to the...