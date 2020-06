Explosion in Pakistani city of Rawalpindi kills 1, wounds 15 Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A powerful explosion ripped through a crowded bazaar in Pakistan’s garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding 15, police said. The source of the blast was unclear and police said bomb disposal experts were still trying to determine whether it was a low-intensity bomb that killed […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this