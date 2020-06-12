Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee discusses the why the Black Lives Matter movement has had an impact across the world, and why he doesn't care about backlash from supporters of Donald Trump, or "Agent Orange" as he calls him.
Da 5 Bloods streams on Netflix from Friday, 12th July. Report by Nathoom....
Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected The US leader is currently performing poorly in polls, but the filmmaker doesn't think that means he'll definitely lose in November's election but..
Director Spike Lee torched NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's apology to black athletes for going against kneeling as a peaceful protest, calling his gesture "a... Mediaite Also reported by •Daily Caller
Patrick Ryan RT @usatodaylife: Spike Lee talks 'Da 5 Bloods,' Drew Brees, defunding police and Roger Goodell's 'punk move' https://t.co/TRFZvvjeZN 1 day ago
