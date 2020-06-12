Global  

Judge tosses out Jussie Smollett’s double jeopardy claim

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge on Friday shot down actor Jussie Smollett’s attempt have the criminal charges against him dropped, telling the actor that the new charges against him do not violate his right against double jeopardy. Smollett’s attorneys made the double jeopardy argument after a special prosecutor secured a six-count indictment on […]
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Judge Rules New Charges Against Smollett Are Not Double Jeopardy

Judge Rules New Charges Against Smollett Are Not Double Jeopardy 00:33

 Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett lost his bid to have new disorderly conduct charges thrown out, after a Cook County judge ruled Friday the case does not violate his protection against double jeopardy.

