Ex-White House adviser Bolton has book 'Donald Trump doesn't want you to read'

Reuters Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton has written a book that provides an insider account of President Donald Trump's "inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process," his publisher said on Friday.
