Trending: Lady Antebellum Name Change
The group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A after realizing the word's association with slavery.
Topher Gregory RT @EW: Blues singer Lady A reacts to country group Lady Antebellum commandeering her name https://t.co/G6Wlw54Swv 3 minutes ago
Bikini Tops Country music reacts as 'Lady Antebellum' changes name to 'Lady A' https://t.co/kka9LpOK7X https://t.co/VGW7lQl1Im https://t.co/fC1ChAC5CO 5 minutes ago
USA TODAY Life Country music reacts as 'Lady Antebellum' changes name to 'Lady A' https://t.co/VLxTAqL9Ss 5 minutes ago
Andrew Sawyer RT @MarcuswevansSr: Country music reacts as 'Lady Antebellum' changes name to 'Lady A': Country music reacts to "Lady Antebellum" changing… 10 minutes ago
Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Country music reacts as 'Lady Antebellum' changes name to 'Lady A': Country music reacts to "Lady Antebellum" chang… https://t.co/MjsV5SMr9X 11 minutes ago
Pioneer Camp Group Country music reacts as 'Lady Antebellum' changes name to 'Lady A' https://t.co/fy6ZbDAf4B https://t.co/jFsSlfd4A4 16 minutes ago
Elly Hunt RT @EW: Blues singer Lady A reacts to country group Lady Antebellum commandeering her name https://t.co/1PKv1T4ZWJ 17 minutes ago
Karen Sydney Blues singer Lady A reacts to country group Lady Antebellum commandeering her name https://t.co/v9v87ruYxR 29 minutes ago