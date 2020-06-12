Global  

Country music reacts as 'Lady Antebellum' changes name to 'Lady A'

USATODAY.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Country music reacts to "Lady Antebellum" changing its name to "Lady A" in the aftermath of anti-racism protests over the death of George Floyd.
News video: ‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A

‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A 00:30

 Country music group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues.” Katie Johnston reports.

Country music's Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association

 Country music group Lady Antebellum on Thursday changed its name to Lady A, saying it regretted its blindspot over the name's association with a time of slavery...
Reuters

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

 Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into...
CBC.ca

Country Band Lady Antebellum Changes Name Following George Floyd’s Death

 Wow
Daily Caller


