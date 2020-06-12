|
NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown pleaded no contest Friday to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year. As part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance […]
