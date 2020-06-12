Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown pleaded no contest Friday to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year. As part of a deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: There's too much WR talent out there for the Seahawks to take a chance on Antonio Brown [Video]

Colin Cowherd: There's too much WR talent out there for the Seahawks to take a chance on Antonio Brown

A recent report stated that Russell Wilson is interested in having Antonio Brown sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks there's just too much talent available at the position for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:19Published
Terrell Davis: 'I would not be shocked to see Antonio Brown back in the NFL in 2020' [Video]

Terrell Davis: 'I would not be shocked to see Antonio Brown back in the NFL in 2020'

Terrell Davis joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk some football. Hear why he can see a scenario in which Antonio Brown returns to the NFL next season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver

NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

KGNSnews

KGNS News NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver https://t.co/3ftm26sV7B 2 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area NFL free agent Antonio Brown will serve two years of probation for charges related to a fight with a moving truck d… https://t.co/0F3pk5raaG 3 hours ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Judge Edward Merrigan Jr. withheld adjudication, meaning Antonio Brown won't receive a criminal conviction on his r… https://t.co/iUsJeI1lCs 4 hours ago

dance4meagain

charity RT @9NEWSSports: NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver #9sports https://t.co/Pk7jIPt0Ex 4 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver https://t.co/oZTaP9RG7o 4 hours ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver https://t.co/jJ9heI5YbY 4 hours ago

9NEWSSports

9NEWS Sports Denver NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation for fight with driver #9sports https://t.co/Pk7jIPt0Ex 5 hours ago

patriotRJ1

Patriot RJ RT @WPLGLocal10: BREAKING NEWS: Former #NFL star Antonio Brown gets probation and must undergo psych evaluation after changing plea in batt… 6 hours ago