AP Interview: NASCAR’S Bubba Wallace finds voice

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace can count Spike Lee and Demi Lovato in his corner since he became the leader of NASCAR’s push for change. Where he has failed to find support is from corporate America. Wallace is the only black full-time driver at NASCAR’s top level and has had to scrap for sponsorship […]
