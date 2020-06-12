Global  

NFL plans to observe Juneteenth as league holiday

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The NFL plans to recognize Juneteenth as a league holiday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement to league employees on Friday in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Juneteenth is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It was originally celebrated on June 19, the […]
