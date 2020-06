Freedom Forever 🇺🇸 RT @KTBS: A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports called on the school Friday to rename several… 3 seconds ago wlfpack81 RT @YahooSportsCFB: Athletes at Texas say they are sitting out donor and recruiting events until changes are made at the school. Those ch… 4 minutes ago мαry RT @thedailytexan: “The recent events across the country regarding racial injustice have brought to light the systemic racism that has alwa… 9 minutes ago cdclaterbaugh This is just ridiculous - how is “The Eyes of Texas” insult anyone??? Texas Athletes: Rename Buildings, Drop ‘The… https://t.co/QLg79qeNqD 10 minutes ago Elizabeth Matsui RT @CCollinsPhD: UT-Austin athletes demand school rename buildings named after racist figures | The Texas Tribune https://t.co/0e9O5ON5Rp 16 minutes ago kgr4f4d RT @AP_Top25: A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports are calling on the school to rename severa… 17 minutes ago Chiquita Collins UT-Austin athletes demand school rename buildings named after racist figures | The Texas Tribune https://t.co/0e9O5ON5Rp 19 minutes ago IN GOD WE TRUST🙏BACK THE BLUE🚓MAGA🇺🇸PRO 🇮🇱 Y'all are really twisted worrying about something back in 1900. This is crazy! https://t.co/ol4PYT6TQM 22 minutes ago