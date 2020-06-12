Global  

UK’s Cineworld terminates takeover of Canada’s Cineplex

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — British-based Cineworld said Friday it has terminated its takeover of Canada’s Cineplex. Cineworld PLC said the $2.8 billion Canadian (US$2 billion) was dropped after “certain breaches” of the acquisition deal. The takeover would have created North America’s largest chain of movie theaters to better compete with AMC Entertainment. It would have added […]
