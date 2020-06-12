|
UK’s Cineworld terminates takeover of Canada’s Cineplex
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — British-based Cineworld said Friday it has terminated its takeover of Canada’s Cineplex. Cineworld PLC said the $2.8 billion Canadian (US$2 billion) was dropped after “certain breaches” of the acquisition deal. The takeover would have created North America’s largest chain of movie theaters to better compete with AMC Entertainment. It would have added […]
