Tweets about this Mike Cohen RT @CBCAdrianH: CBC suspends remaining episodes of The Weekly after 'incident' with host Wendy Mesley https://t.co/K8zPK2Dx0w via @Yahoo 7 minutes ago Alison Gallardi RT @acoyne: CBC suspends remaining The Weekly episodes after 'incident' with host Wendy Mesley - CBC https://t.co/LljoO4vu0M 10 minutes ago Julien Lavigne @cbc I'm confused. All she did was read a quote? There's gotta be more to this. You kept Jian on for way longer aft… https://t.co/FzmsN5k4NM 32 minutes ago Mike Anton She should have known better. I'm actually shocked she would say the word. However, she did not deserve suspensio… https://t.co/M9TS4j6zCC 39 minutes ago Ryan Grieve CBC suspends remaining episodes of The Weekly after 'incident' with host Wendy Mesley https://t.co/h5isq2oGhv #cdnpoli 44 minutes ago Budd Foxx RT @sunlorrie: CBC suspends remaining The Weekly episodes for the season (two) after 'incident' with host Wendy Mesley, using an inappropri… 53 minutes ago Timothy Karera CBC suspends remaining episodes of The Weekly after 'incident' with host #WendyMesley Mesley tweeted Tues saying s… https://t.co/6tlClar30E 2 hours ago Victor Redlick Canadian Broadcasting Cannibals CBC suspends remaining The Weekly episodes after 'incident' with host Wendy Mesley… https://t.co/YtT5enMVVD 2 hours ago