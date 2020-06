Shocking moment Trump supporter kneels on another's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in New Jersey



This is the shocking moment when one Trump supporter kneels on another one's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in Franklin, New Jersey while surrounded with signs that say Trump 2020 and "all.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:52 Published 3 days ago

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters



This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published 5 days ago