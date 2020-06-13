Peaches Southend Airport Taxi Transfers Essex. AFL 2020 Live Updates: Brisbane Lions and Fremantle Dockers open a big round https://t.co/ZhYOJs67oh… https://t.co/5PeAuYBxNz 11 minutes ago

The Age Sport RT @RonnyLerner: It's time for #AFLBluesDees from Marvel Stadium as Harley Bennell makes his long-awaited return to AFL footy! Follow all t… 24 minutes ago

Ronny Lerner It's time for #AFLBluesDees from Marvel Stadium as Harley Bennell makes his long-awaited return to AFL footy! Follo… https://t.co/MFT4cdLxz6 24 minutes ago

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! AFL 2020 Live Updates: Brisbane Lions v Fremantle Dockers, Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons, Gold Coast Suns vs We… https://t.co/5NCvo4PrxP 31 minutes ago

1STOPSP0RT Lions hold on as Dockers’ deadly duo can’t complete late comeback https://t.co/NMWjKukqD7 34 minutes ago

Kris Hardy RT @FOXFOOTY: FT | @brisbanelions 12.9 (81) def @freodockers 10.9 (69). Win number one in 2020 for Lachie Neale and the Lions, as they hol… 41 minutes ago

Fox Footy FT | @brisbanelions 12.9 (81) def @freodockers 10.9 (69). Win number one in 2020 for Lachie Neale and the Lions, a… https://t.co/08EBPWPMIl 45 minutes ago