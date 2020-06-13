Movie Madness! Vehicles Pack Into Moscow Drive-In After Lockdown Has Lifted!
Moscow’s coronavirus lockdown has ended, which caused people to celebrate by viewing a movie under the stars at a recently reopened drive-in theater. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
FM Sitharaman chairs 40th GST Council meeting via video-conferencing
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired 40th GST Council meeting through video conference on June 12. It was the first GST council meeting post COVID-19 lockdown...
Economy shrank by a fifth in April as lockdown took hold
The UK economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home. The Office for National Statistics said that economic..
Coronavirus lockdown: Covid 'support bubbles' begin in England and NI
