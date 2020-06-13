Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands march in Seattle — in silence — to show support of Black lives

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The march, along with several others in the area, came exactly two weeks after the first Seattle protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Horsemen Lead March in Seattle During George Floyd Protest [Video]

Horsemen Lead March in Seattle During George Floyd Protest

This group of horsemen was called Black Cowboys. They led a march of approximately ten thousand people in Seattle, Washington. They were protesting the death of George Floyd as well as all others..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:07Published
Thousands march in New Zealand in support of Black Lives Matter [Video]

Thousands march in New Zealand in support of Black Lives Matter

Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
NFL's Tyler Ott Partners with March of Dimes [Video]

NFL's Tyler Ott Partners with March of Dimes

Former Jenks football star and current Seattle Seahawk Tyler Ott partners with March of Dimes to support mothers and newborn babies.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:31Published

Tweets about this

Ize_09

Ize (´∀｀＊) RT @ByMikeBaker: Turn up the volume and watch as thousands of people march in silence through the rainy streets of Seattle via @liebersch… 50 seconds ago

kaytlyn_gerbin

Kaytlyn Gerbin RT @BLMSeattleKC: An estimated 60,000 people are walking with us today in Seattle's March of Silence, with tens of thousands more all acros… 52 seconds ago

Bellalindafox

Linda Taibi RT @joshtrujillo: It’s true. Having tens of thousands of people march together in complete silence is powerful. Incredibly powerful. #Black… 7 minutes ago