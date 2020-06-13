William Sessions, FBI head fired by President Clinton, dies
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () SAN ANTONIO (AP) — William S. Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, died Friday at his San Antonio home. He was 90. Sessions died of natural causes not related to the novel coronavirus, said his daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton. […]
Reuters reports former FBI chief William S. Sessions died on Friday. He was 90 years old. An FBI chief under three US presidents, Sessions won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency. However, President Bill Clinton fired him after Sessions was investigated for ethical lapses including not...
