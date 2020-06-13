Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William Sessions, FBI head fired by President Clinton, dies

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — William S. Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, died Friday at his San Antonio home. He was 90. Sessions died of natural causes not related to the novel coronavirus, said his daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: An FBI Director Under Three Administrations, William S. Session Dead At 90

An FBI Director Under Three Administrations, William S. Session Dead At 90 00:34

 Reuters reports former FBI chief William S. Sessions died on Friday. He was 90 years old. An FBI chief under three US presidents, Sessions won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency. However, President Bill Clinton fired him after Sessions was investigated for ethical lapses including not...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama [Video]

Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was surprised that Attorney General William Barr opted not to look at former President Barack Obama in a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe [Video]

Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe

Attorney General William Barr chose to not look into former President Barack Obama. Obama is not being considered in a Justice Department review of the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Russia probe...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]

Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden For President

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton throws her endorsement behind former Vice President Joe Biden to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this