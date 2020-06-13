Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Gin Day: Cheers to the gin life

Hindu Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Hot lava or as smooth as silk? World Gin Day gives our spirits aficionado just the excuse he’s been waiting for to examine his tempestuous relationship with this versatile drink
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Dwarf Bodybuilder Set to be World's Shortest Firefighter [Video]

Dwarf Bodybuilder Set to be World's Shortest Firefighter

GREENSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA — Vince Brasco is a 27-year-old bodybuilder and full-time fireman who is set to be crowned the world's shortest firefighter by Guinness World Records. Vince, who prefers..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:59Published
Heroic Animals ‘Who Also Served’ Honoured This VE Day [Video]

Heroic Animals ‘Who Also Served’ Honoured This VE Day

To mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day leading Vet Charity PDSA is paying tribute to wartime hero animals. These plucky creatures helped save countless lives during World War II and were honoured with..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:13Published
Most Americans admit there is a global climate crisis [Video]

Most Americans admit there is a global climate crisis

Seven in 10 Americans believe they'll have to change where they live at some point in their lives due to climate change, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their attitudes..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Spritzers to Negronis, say cheers to the gin life

 Hot lava or as smooth as silk? World Gin Day gives our spirits aficionado just the excuse he’s been waiting for to examine his tempestuous relationship with...
Hindu


Tweets about this

DeeDahkDutchess

Olanna RT @amie_oliviaa: Today, I’m nothing but extremely Grateful to God for life,good health,growth,success,provision, protection,family and the… 18 minutes ago

eb_mphyj

Сапфировый дракон (mphyj) RT @zelcarat: lwj: there still someone who believes in you in this world. wwx: luckily, having one soulmate in this life is enough. Lan Zh… 32 minutes ago

jhines340

jhines340 RT @DesideriaMesa: 🥂ANNOUNCEMENT🥂 Thanks to the support of my amazing agent @RachMBrooks at @bookendslit as well as all of my incredible f… 58 minutes ago

beverley_shea

Beverley Shea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤💙🇬🇧 @somersetlevel Thank you life is simple, where else would you want to be, raging against Antifa and BLM or home at… https://t.co/tlKvhoSdRu 1 hour ago

mochimazm

mediocre⁷⊂(･ω･*⊂) "now your flower has bloomed, cheers to all of you, who are the strongest, the toughest, the most splendid, and the… https://t.co/VFV4MheZOE 3 hours ago

amie_oliviaa

Amaka Olivia Uwandi Today, I’m nothing but extremely Grateful to God for life,good health,growth,success,provision, protection,family a… https://t.co/rTeBIjtWCH 7 hours ago

TheHinduWeekend

The Hindu Weekend Hot lava or smooth as silk? #WorldGinDay gives our spirits aficionado, @magandeepsingh, just the excuse he’s been w… https://t.co/7XH8cUbnOo 7 hours ago

News_uk01

News Uttarakhand News Uttarakhand: World Gin Day: Cheers to the gin life https://t.co/FQGsfjpBC0 8 hours ago