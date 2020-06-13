Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention. Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after […]
Dems Want Elizabeth Warren as VP, Poll Finds The new poll was conducted by CBS News/YouGov, and was released on Sunday. It states that 71 percent of registered Democrats, and those who lean Democrat,..