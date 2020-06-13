Global  

Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention. Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after […]
