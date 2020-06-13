|
France has millions of unsold face masks after virus crisis
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — The French praised the altruism of their prized textile and luxury goods companies when production facilities got diverted from churning out the latest fashions to making cloth masks designed to protect the general public from the coronavirus. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a feared shortage of virus-filtering face wear for […]
