Related videos from verified sources Kenny Chesney Announces Rescheduled Gillette Stadium Concert Dates



Kenny Chesney has announced new dates for his "Chillaxification" tour, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country star plans to play two shows at Gillette Stadium in 2021. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago A beer garden thought to be the biggest in Britain is being set up



Britain's biggest beer garden capable of seating 500 boozers is set to open on a converted rugby pitch. Rugby league club Barrow Raiders have erected picnic tables in its stadium and hope to be able to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this