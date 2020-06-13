Latrell bags first Souths try, sets up another three in win over Titans Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Mitchell and the returning Cody Walker gave a glimpse of how good this Redfern team can be in a 32-12 thumping. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this christian nicolussi My re-cap of Latrell Mitchell’s day out against @GCTitans. I’m certain @SSFCRABBITOHS have more upside than most of… https://t.co/DWwl0SRtTa 48 minutes ago Scandrof RT @smh: Latrell Mitchell bagged his first try for South Sydney and set up another three as Wayne Bennett's men got their campaign back on… 1 hour ago The Sydney Morning Herald Latrell Mitchell bagged his first try for South Sydney and set up another three as Wayne Bennett's men got their ca… https://t.co/JiK0jNcVlQ 2 hours ago