China sentences Australian man to death for drug smuggling

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling. Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website. All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said. It did not provide any details of the charges. Most […]
