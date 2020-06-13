China sentences Australian man to death for drug smuggling Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BEIJING (AP) — An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling. Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website. All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said. It did not provide any details of the charges. Most […]


