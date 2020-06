Jenn- ScrantonSavesTheWorld! @lauralake3 @MsPackyetti @drbashir2018 I was not aware scarves were "ethnic". Hmp. Lots of rules people have for wo… https://t.co/i55b2voWno 16 minutes ago

William Simpson @RealSaleemJuma @DemosNustin @megynkelly Where are these brats parents! This is what happens when you don’t spank your children. 22 minutes ago

SeekerSong RT @_scoobandshag: All the replies are acting like this is the big GOTCHA moment of what happens when there's no cops. A person died. I get… 23 minutes ago

The Truth is Stark RT @LionBlogosphere: NAMs shooting at each other at a party in Syracuse (where they shouldn't have been having a party because they are ban… 24 minutes ago

~TF ®™ RT @peetahuja: And here comes the day when a beautiful soul @WassayWassaya got birth & become the shining🌟🌟 As it’s your day today.. wanna… 28 minutes ago

♡ LIV ⁷ IS SEEING BTS ♡ RT @vampvmk: • jikook au • where jm moves into a new town for a fresh start. he eventually meets his neighbour bad boy jk and his loud gr… 36 minutes ago

Kelly Kristensen | Editor & Writer RT @MarcusCVance: Some brief advice for writing fight scenes: Include cause and effect when you can. Something happens, then something hap… 41 minutes ago