Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Have strong ties with Nepal, situation along border with China under control: Army Chief MM Naravane

DNA Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Naravane today reviewed the passing Out Parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries here at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief

Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief 01:53

 On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has...

Related videos from verified sources

India-Nepal have strong relationship: Army Chief [Video]

India-Nepal have strong relationship: Army Chief

On firing at international border by Nepal Border Police, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that we have very strong relationship with Nepal. He said, "As far as Nepal is concerned, we have a very..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Indian Army Chief on LAC tensions: Border situation is under control| Oneindia News [Video]

Indian Army Chief on LAC tensions: Border situation is under control| Oneindia News

India has crossed the 3 lakh mark in the number of coronavirus infections; PM Modi will hold a meet with Chief Ministers on June 16-17 to review Covid-19 response; Army chief General MM Naravane said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh. The meeting comes on the heels of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Everything is under control: Army chief on India-China border row

 Army chief general MM Naravane said on Saturday that entire situation along India borders with China is under control and expressed hope that all perceived...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

nepalnewsnow

Nepal News Now 'Situation Along China Border Under Control, Have Very Strong Ties with Nepal,' Says Army Chief ...… https://t.co/NN8V0qhSsK 16 minutes ago

BaishakhiAjmera

Baishakhi Ajmera RT @edutopia: Distance learning doesn’t have to mean distant relationships. Teachers can maintain strong ties with students by showing comp… 21 minutes ago

Brigitt49577118

Brigitte #BlackLivesMatter 😷 🇩🇪🇬🇧🇪🇺 @SheonaG @Rojack2009 So sad! Besides my native Germany I have strong ties with the US (exchange student over 60 yrs… https://t.co/xR6zLXuyly 25 minutes ago

prateekkumarp14

PRAT33K KU PANDA RT @KSMANN: Situation along border with China under control, have strong ties with Nepal: Army Chief MM Naravane https://t.co/DXyLMZ9Dht 47 minutes ago

KSMANN

KS MANN Situation along border with China under control, have strong ties with Nepal: Army Chief MM Naravane https://t.co/DXyLMZ9Dht 1 hour ago

HMPFullSutton

HMP Full Sutton We have been piloting video calls with loved ones over the past few days in partnership with @PurpleVisits. Early f… https://t.co/Oh9ArXek9i 2 hours ago

SSMISHR56272131

SS MISHRA SHIVSAHAY MISHRA RT @dna: Have strong ties with Nepal, situation along border with China under control: Army Chief MM Naravane https://t.co/H3WASa5wyE 2 hours ago

dna

DNA Have strong ties with Nepal, situation along border with China under control: Army Chief MM Naravane https://t.co/H3WASa5wyE 2 hours ago