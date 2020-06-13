Have strong ties with Nepal, situation along border with China under control: Army Chief MM Naravane

On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has...
India has crossed the 3 lakh mark in the number of coronavirus infections; PM Modi will hold a meet with Chief Ministers on June 16-17 to review Covid-19 response; Army chief General MM Naravane said..