Queen Elizabeth’s birthday marked with smaller ceremony
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central […]
