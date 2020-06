Queen Elizabeth’s birthday marked with smaller ceremony Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central […] 👓 View full article