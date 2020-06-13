Global  

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday marked with smaller ceremony

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central […]
 The Queen's official birthday was marked with a pared down military ceremony at Windsor Castle.

