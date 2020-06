Marianne Griffith RT @smh: NSW Health will contact all families of children enrolled at the school and give them details of self-isolation requirements | @pa… 6 minutes ago

Michele Colvin McKenzie RT @vanOnselenP: Schools are safe, I can’t be any clearer than that. https://t.co/CNbhrTQ0Dz 6 minutes ago

💧Stavros™= Σταύρος© An Anti Fascist = Antifa RT @GCobber99: Morrison stood there looked down the camera lens and definitely said Schools are safe, I can’t be any clearer than that. Yet… 21 minutes ago

Geoff Pearson Morrison stood there looked down the camera lens and definitely said Schools are safe, I can’t be any clearer than… https://t.co/LQr6XDMEL9 28 minutes ago

💧 aconvict RT @abcnews: Sydney school to close for nearly a fortnight after a staff member tests positive to coronavirus https://t.co/2axajEiE2t 43 minutes ago

Luba RT @OOrlova: Sydney school to close after staff member tests positive for COVID-19. NSW Health will contact all families of children enroll… 1 hour ago