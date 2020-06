Yours Truly 💔🖤 RT @CNN: The CNN crew arrested while covering protests in Minneapolis has now been released from custody https://t.co/onJDdKDkjh 23 minutes ago

Yours Truly 💔🖤 RT @CNN: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has apologized for the arrest of a CNN reporter and camera crew and says he will have them released. “It w… 23 minutes ago

Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 George Floyd live updates: Trump to address West Point; weekend protests continue around US https://t.co/9UeEf645cO via @USATODAY 24 minutes ago

Chootchy Face RT @SkyNews: Home Secretary Priti Patel says the toppling of a statue of slaver Edward Colston in Bristol is "utterly disgraceful" and 'und… 25 minutes ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 George Floyd live updates: Trump to address West Point; weekend protests continue around US https://t.co/WnWlVDfqYE 29 minutes ago

Conan the Accountant Ahhaha I was looking for why the protests seemed to be fizzling. 1seattle has their zone or whatever so not over an… https://t.co/KknGn3oeOe 39 minutes ago

WICH 1310 George Floyd live updates: Trump to address West Point; weekend protests continue around US https://t.co/of1uGt41GZ via @usatoday 44 minutes ago