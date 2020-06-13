Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese court sentences Australian to death for drug trafficking

WorldNews Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Chinese court sentences Australian to death for drug traffickingThe person, named in Chinese pinyin as ‘Kamu Jielaisibi’, was handed the death penalty by Guangzhou intermediate people’s court An Australian national has been sentenced to death by a Chinese court for drug trafficking, a verdict that could further inflame tensions between Beijing and Canberra....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

California Supreme Court To Hear Scott Peterson's Death Sentence Appeal [Video]

California Supreme Court To Hear Scott Peterson's Death Sentence Appeal

More than 15 years after the Christmas Eve murder of pregnant Modesto school teacher Laci Peterson grabbed national headlines, an attorney will ask the California Supreme Court Tuesday to reverse her..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published
Singapore court delivers death sentence verdict via Zoom [Video]

Singapore court delivers death sentence verdict via Zoom

A man in Singapore has been sentenced to death via a Zoom video call. The city-state is currently in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore, Punithan Genasan had to be sentenced via..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published
Israeli police investigate Chinese envoy's death [Video]

Israeli police investigate Chinese envoy's death

Police in Israel investigate after Chinese Ambassador Du Wei is found dead at his home near Tel Aviv.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this

dwilliamson931

David Williamson Too bad....how sad.... The Guardian: Chinese court sentences Australian man to death for drug trafficking.… https://t.co/cuGxobvmPI 22 minutes ago

Orgetorix

Nino Brodin Chinese court sentences Australian man to death for drug trafficking https://t.co/VySaXsGRVP 1 hour ago

JooCarlosPrad10

Carlos Brasil RT @guardian: Chinese court sentences Australian man to death for drug trafficking https://t.co/lONi26N18u 1 hour ago

Varun9Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @GuardianAus: Chinese court sentences Australian to death for drug trafficking https://t.co/Y3tmOiBiWn 2 hours ago

CraigHill01

Craig Hill Chinese court sentences Australian man to death for drug trafficking. It seems when China have a dispute with anoth… https://t.co/MJH1USX6ec 2 hours ago

Buckfast_Belch

Buckfast Belch Chinese court sentences Australian man to death for drug trafficking https://t.co/hwW6GLaiyd 2 hours ago

fedupofpollys

FREEMAN RT @ChristineEwing7: Chinese court sentences Australian man to death for drug trafficking https://t.co/EG2XPUaHlx 2 hours ago

MorpheusBeing

💧Morpheus #BLM RT @raywilton4: Chinese court sentences Australian man to death for drug trafficking https://t.co/V6ycyCLQlO 3 hours ago