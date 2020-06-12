Scientists Characterize The Type Of Person That Hoards Toilet Paper. Are You One Of Them? Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

As fears over the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, people around the planet responded by hoarding hand sanitizer, stockpiling face masks , and wiping shelves clean – so to speak – of toilet paper. Now, a team of researchers has set out to characterize the type of person most likely to "panic buy" amid a global emergency. As the coronavirus spread around the world earlier this year, so did the demand for commodities – some companies reported a 700 percent increase in sales – prompting many stores to place limits on numbers of items bought. In a social...


