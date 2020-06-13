Right-wing and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Anti-racism protesters rallied around Britain on Saturday, with scuffles breaking out in London where counter-demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to colonial history.
Police were pelted with bottles during confrontations in central London after large crowds gathered claiming they were there to protect statues from Black Lives Matter protesters. Hundreds of mostly white men converged on Parliament Square on Saturday after far-right groups, including Britain First,...
The toppled statue of a 17th Century English slave trader was retrieved from a harbour in Bristol, western England, after it had been thrown into the water by...