Right-wing and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Reuters Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Anti-racism protesters rallied around Britain on Saturday, with scuffles breaking out in London where counter-demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to colonial history.
News video: Protesters clash in central London

Protesters clash in central London 00:32

 Police were pelted with bottles during confrontations in central London after large crowds gathered claiming they were there to protect statues from Black Lives Matter protesters. Hundreds of mostly white men converged on Parliament Square on Saturday after far-right groups, including Britain First,...

George Floyd: UK protesters gather in solidarity with US – video report [Video]

George Floyd: UK protesters gather in solidarity with US – video report

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in an overwhelmingly peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration sparked after the police killing of George Floyd in America. The..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:00Published
Protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford [Video]

Protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford

Calls to remove the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes from an Oxford college have been reignited amidst anti-racism demonstrations. The high street has been brought to a standstill by peaceful..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published
Twelve arrested as Johnson says protesters have no right to attack police [Video]

Twelve arrested as Johnson says protesters have no right to attack police

Boris Johnson said anti-racism demonstrations have been “subverted by thuggery” after protesters clashed with police in the capital. Scotland Yard said 12 people were arrested and eight officers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Anti-racism and right-wing protesters rally in Britain

 Pockets of anti-racism protesters rallied again in various parts of Britain on Saturday as about 1,000 counter-demonstrators also took to London's streets vowing...
Reuters

Toppled statue of English slave trader retrieved, to be moved to a museum

 The toppled statue of a 17th Century English slave trader was retrieved from a harbour in Bristol, western England, after it had been thrown into the water by...
SBS Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

 The toppling by anti-racism protesters of a statue of a slave trader in the English port city of Bristol has given new urgency to a debate about how Britain...
Reuters


