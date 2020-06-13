Global  

Far-right activists protest in London despite warnings

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of far-right activists gathered to demonstrate in central London’s Parliament Square Saturday, despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the coronavirus. Some threw bottles and cans at officers, while riot police on horses pushed the crowd back. Different groups of ring-wing activists and soccer fans came to […]
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London

Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London 02:54

 Hundreds of demonstrators participated in another Black Lives Matter march through central London on Friday (June 12). Activists gathered in Hyde Park before marching to Trafalgar Square, passing Buckingham Palace on the way. The demonstration was moved from Saturday to Friday at short notice...

Activists commemorate George Floyd’s life in London gathering [Video]

Activists commemorate George Floyd’s life in London gathering

Mourners have commemorated the life of George Floyd in central London on the day of his funeral in the US. Around 50 activists, some with “Black Lives Matter” signs, knelt at the foot of Nelson..

London protests: Thousands gather despite police warnings

 BBC Local News: Sussex -- Groups including right-wing activists have gathered around the Cenotaph and Churchill statue in London.
