Far-right activists protest in London despite warnings



Related videos from verified sources Activists commemorate George Floyd’s life in London gathering



Mourners have commemorated the life of George Floyd in central London on the day of his funeral in the US. Around 50 activists, some with “Black Lives Matter” signs, knelt at the foot of Nelson.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources London protests: Thousands gather despite police warnings BBC Local News: Sussex -- Groups including right-wing activists have gathered around the Cenotaph and Churchill statue in London.

BBC Local News 12 hours ago





Tweets about this Leigh T RT @AyoCaesar: The decision to call off the BLM protest in Central London might have been contentious, but it was stategically smart. It ke… 24 seconds ago