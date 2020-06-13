|
Far-right activists protest in London despite warnings
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of far-right activists gathered to demonstrate in central London’s Parliament Square Saturday, despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the coronavirus. Some threw bottles and cans at officers, while riot police on horses pushed the crowd back. Different groups of ring-wing activists and soccer fans came to […]
