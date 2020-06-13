Nepal parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates

Nepal's lower houses of Parliament on June 13 passed a controversial bill which validate country's claim on Indian territory. The lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area of Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country. Nepal's Parliamentary...
Former Brigadier and defence expert S.K. Chatterjee reacted over the controversial step taken by Nepal parliament where the lower house passed an amendment to redraw the new map including Indian area..