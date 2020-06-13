Global  

Nepal parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates

Reuters India Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The lower house of Nepal's parliament on Saturday approved a new map of the country, including areas disputed with India, the speaker of the national legislature said.
