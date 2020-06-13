Mexico police officer investigated for alleged murder of boy
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge on Saturday ordered a police officer who fatally shot a 16-year-old Mexican-American boy to be held in preventive detention while he is investigated for alleged murder. The boy, Alexander Martínez Gómez, was shot in the head by a police officer in southern Mexico Tuesday night. Born in North […]
Former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne was fired in 2008 after she says she stopped a white officer's chokehold on a black suspect in handcuffs. Now, the Buffalo City Council is asking the New York..