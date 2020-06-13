Global  

Mexico police officer investigated for alleged murder of boy

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge on Saturday ordered a police officer who fatally shot a 16-year-old Mexican-American boy to be held in preventive detention while he is investigated for alleged murder. The boy, Alexander Martínez Gómez, was shot in the head by a police officer in southern Mexico Tuesday night. Born in North […]
